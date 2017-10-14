World's most expensive home goes on sale for $410 million

PARIS: Villa Les Cèdres, an 18,000 square-foot estate in the South of France has gone on sale for a whopping $410 million.

The mansion was built 187 years ago in 1830 at 35 acres of land. It has 14-bedrooms, a ballroom, an Olympic-size swimming pool and stables for up to 30 horses.

The grand mansion was once owned by Belgian King Leopold II, who bought the glorious chattel -- alongside coast of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat - in 1904.

The property still owns one of the most beautiful gardens in Europe, possesses manicured lawns, including 15,000 plants and 20 greenhouses that contain rare tropical vegetation.

The property is now owned by Italian distiller Davide Campari-Milano SpA. The house is neighbor to British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.