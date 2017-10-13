UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
United Nations, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "very much hopes" the nuclear deal with Iran can be salvaged, a spokesman said Friday, as President Donald Trump was set to de-certify the 2015 agreement.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres considers the deal to be a "very important breakthrough to consolidate nuclear non-proliferation and advance global peace and security.
"The secretary-general very much hopes that it will remain in place."
United Nations, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "very much hopes" the nuclear deal with Iran can be salvaged, a spokesman said Friday, as President Donald Trump was set to de-certify the 2015 agreement.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres considers the deal to be a "very important breakthrough to consolidate nuclear non-proliferation and advance global peace and security.
"The secretary-general very much hopes that it will remain in place."
Comments