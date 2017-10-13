UN chief hopes Iran nuclear deal will survive

United Nations, United States: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "very much hopes" the nuclear deal with Iran can be salvaged, a spokesman said Friday, as President Donald Trump was set to de-certify the 2015 agreement.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres considers the deal to be a "very important breakthrough to consolidate nuclear non-proliferation and advance global peace and security.

"The secretary-general very much hopes that it will remain in place."