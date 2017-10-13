Wounded warrior Del Potro into Shanghai semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHANGHAI: Juan Martin Del Potro clambered off the court floor to knock out Serbia´s Viktor Troicki 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and bravely seal a spot in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Friday.
The Argentine 16th seed faces Swiss great Roger Federer or unseeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Saturday for a place in the final.
Del Potro, who has suffered years of wrist injuries that have threatened his career, took a nasty tumble at 2-2 in the deciding set.
His foot appeared to get stuck on the floor and he crumpled down, landing with his weight on his outstretched left hand -- his non-playing hand -- and bending it painfully backwards.
He needed several minutes of medical attention and sat on a chair on the back of the court, wincing in obvious distress.
Incredibly, he broke the serve of the unseeded Troicki on his immediate return to action.
