Thu October 12, 2017
Lifestyle

Web Desk
October 12, 2017

Automated smart bed ‘Ohea’ will do all your work now!

MADRID: With a new invention getting introduced every day, machines and robots have taken over most of the functions performed by humans previously.

From robotic kitchens in Britain to drones delivering packages right in people’s hands, technology has occupied much of human existence. And this time around it is the introduction of fully-automated beds that will do all the required work for you.

The smart bed named Ohea is designed in a way that it makes itself automatically 3 seconds after you leave the bed.

Equipped with cord and mechanical arms that run on rollers, ‘Ohea’ can be activated by using a remote controller.

Creators of Ohea believe that the bed is capable of assisting lazy, disabled or injured people. 

