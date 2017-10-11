Sea of sunflowers attracts thousands of tourists in China

Millions of sunflowers in southwest China's Guizhou Province are in full bloom now, attracting thousands of visitors every day.

The sunflowers cover an area of more than seven hectares in the suburbs of Xingyi City.

There are also colourful zinnias and kalsang flowers.

"There are large areas of sunflowers, kalsang flowers and zinnias. They are very beautiful," said Deng Shili, a tourist.

Tourists strolled in this sea of flowers and posed for photos.

"The scenery is good. There are many flowers and plants, and colorful umbrellas," said Wang Xinyu, a little girl.