World Solar Challenge 17: High-tech solar cars race each other in Australia

The 30th World Solar Challenge has commenced in Darwin, Australia where cars will be running from the country’s North to South.

42 solar cars are participating in the challenge and will take a week to reach the southern city, Adelaide with an average speed of 55-62 mph.

Race Director, Chris Selwood shared that the goal of the race is not to develop fast technology that won’t be able to reach the masses but to make energy-positive, sustainable cars and turn renewable energy into a reality.

This year the cars will drive through some of the driest regions on Earth.

More than 40 countries are participating in the race, including the United States, Japan, Germany, Chile, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Belgium, Sweden, Iran, South Korea, India, Hong Kong, South Africa, Poland, Thailand, Turkey, Canada, Taiwan and Australia.

Participating teams are required to generate most of their power from the sun and will be driving from 8 am to 5 pm each day.

Past competitors of the World Solar Challenge including Google co-founder Larry Page and Tesla co-founder JB Straubel believe that the competition has influenced their careers in a positive way.