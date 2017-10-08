China wants US to recognise Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts

BEIJING: China has once again backed its all-weather friend Pakistan and said wanted United States should "give full recognition" to Islamabad's "active efforts" to combat terrorism.

Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "Pakistan is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. Over the years, Islamabad has made active efforts to combat terrorism and made huge sacrifices,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a written response to a question from Press Trust of India about Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dunford's remarks, The Times of India reported.

The ministry added, "We believe that the international community should give full recognition to Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts."

It further added China supports the international community to strengthen international anti-terrorism cooperation and form a concerted effort.

Pakistan on Saturday strongly rejected US objections on China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’, in which China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project.

Reacting to US Defence Secretary James Mattis reservations over CPEC route, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said, “CPEC is a project for development, connectivity and prosperity of the region and welfare of the people.”

The spokesman went on to say, “India is severely violating human rights in occupied Kashmir. Indian army has been committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris there.”

He called upon international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Parliamentary Committee, also strongly rejected US objections.

In response to US Defence Secretary reservations over China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Mushahid Hussain in a series of tweets said, “US officially participated in ‘One Belt, One Road’ Summit in Beijing in May 2017 with delegation led by Special Assistant to President Donald Trump, now US Defence Secretary suddenly opposing it.”