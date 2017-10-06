Saudi Arabia to produce iconic Russian Kalashnikovs under new deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Saudi Arabira and Russian have signed a deal allowing the production of the iconic Kalashnikov assault rifle in the Kingdom.
The agreement was reached as Saudi Arabia´s King Salman began his first official trip to Russia.
According to Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport the deal allows “production of Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles and cartridges for various purposes.
AK-103 is an offshoot of the iconic AK-47 rifle, which was designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov back in 1947.
The AK-47 has been the standard issue assault rifle of the Soviet and then Russian Army since 1949.
Its durability, low production cost, availability and ease of use promoted the AK-47 to becoming the most circulated weapon in the world.
The militaries of more than 100 nations are armed with Kalashnikovs, with an estimated 100 million working AK-47s currently in circulation.
With input from RT
MOSCOW: Saudi Arabira and Russian have signed a deal allowing the production of the iconic Kalashnikov assault rifle in the Kingdom.
The agreement was reached as Saudi Arabia´s King Salman began his first official trip to Russia.
According to Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport the deal allows “production of Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles and cartridges for various purposes.
AK-103 is an offshoot of the iconic AK-47 rifle, which was designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov back in 1947.
The AK-47 has been the standard issue assault rifle of the Soviet and then Russian Army since 1949.
Its durability, low production cost, availability and ease of use promoted the AK-47 to becoming the most circulated weapon in the world.
The militaries of more than 100 nations are armed with Kalashnikovs, with an estimated 100 million working AK-47s currently in circulation.
With input from RT
Comments