Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia to produce iconic Russian Kalashnikovs under new deal

Saudi Arabia to produce iconic Russian Kalashnikovs under new deal

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabira and Russian have signed a deal allowing the production of the iconic Kalashnikov assault rifle in the Kingdom.

The agreement was reached as Saudi Arabia´s King Salman began his first official trip to Russia.

According to Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport the deal allows “production of Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles and cartridges for various purposes.

AK-103 is an offshoot of the iconic AK-47 rifle, which was designed by Mikhail Kalashnikov back in 1947.

The AK-47 has been the standard issue assault rifle of the Soviet and then Russian Army since 1949.

Its durability, low production cost, availability and ease of use promoted the AK-47 to becoming the most circulated weapon in the world.

The militaries of more than 100 nations are armed with Kalashnikovs, with an estimated 100 million working AK-47s currently in circulation.

With input from RT

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Policeman mistakes actor for real robber, fires at him

Policeman mistakes actor for real robber, fires at him

"Who's Kazuo Ishiguro?" Japan asks, but celebrates Nobel author as its own
Five Indian military personnel killed in chopper crash

Five Indian military personnel killed in chopper crash
US condemns attack on Fatehpur Shrine in Balochistan

US condemns attack on Fatehpur Shrine in Balochistan
Load More load more