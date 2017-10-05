Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Inside Belmont’s Chinese Lantern Festival

Chinese Lantern Festival is winning hearts in the American city of Belmont.

More than 800 lanterns of different sizes with LED lights fitted on them are a part of this colorful festival.

These lanterns of different shapes, colors and sizes look breath taking at night and paint the gardens with their exhilarating colors.

Chinese Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of first month in the Chinese lunisolar calendar.

The festival will continue till Oct 29.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Sultan of bling: Brunei monarch marks golden jubilee in style

Sultan of bling: Brunei monarch marks golden jubilee in style
In a world of technology this artist uses glasses to play music

In a world of technology this artist uses glasses to play music
North Korea’s Kim ‘very rational’: CIA

North Korea’s Kim ‘very rational’: CIA
Saudi Arabia arrests 46 for stirring divisions: state media

Saudi Arabia arrests 46 for stirring divisions: state media
Load More load more