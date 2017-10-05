Inside Belmont’s Chinese Lantern Festival

Chinese Lantern Festival is winning hearts in the American city of Belmont.

More than 800 lanterns of different sizes with LED lights fitted on them are a part of this colorful festival.

These lanterns of different shapes, colors and sizes look breath taking at night and paint the gardens with their exhilarating colors.

Chinese Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of first month in the Chinese lunisolar calendar.

The festival will continue till Oct 29.