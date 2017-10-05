Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

REUTERS
October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Hundreds of sky lanterns light up Taipei

Hundreds of colorful lanterns were set off to the sky over New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Wednesday.

The mid-autumn festival edition of the Pingxi Sky Lantern festival has been introduced for the first time this year, after the activity that is normally held to mark the end of the Lunar New Year turned into one of the country's most popular festivals after already being held for nineteen consecutive years.

Attendees hand-wrote wishes onto the colorful sky lanterns before posing for pictures and finally sending them into the sky.

Environment protection groups have criticized sky lantern events in the past for generating too much plastic waste in the mountains close to the event site, although according to the organisers measures have been taken to clean up and recycle the trash.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Twin pandas celebrate their first birthday in China

Twin pandas celebrate their first birthday in China
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his Bugatti Chiron supercar

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his Bugatti Chiron supercar
In pictures: Women of Saudi Arabia

In pictures: Women of Saudi Arabia
Dabbey Wala: Mumbai’s unique lunch delivery service

Dabbey Wala: Mumbai’s unique lunch delivery service
Load More load more