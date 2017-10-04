Twin pandas celebrate their first birthday in China

Human have always given a lot of emphasis to their birthdays and now animals aren’t any different either.

The first pigeon pair pandas in Shanghai celebrated their first birthday in zoo on Wednesday.

Pandas keepers had prepared a birthday cake made of fruits and bamboo for the twins.

Special birthday of two cute, little twin pandas was celebrated enthusiastically. Pandas not only ate cakes but also indulged themselves in other delights very warmly.

These pandas situated in Chinese zoo looked happy and attracted a number of visitors too on their special day.

Giant panda You You gave birth to the panda twins on October 4, 2016 in Shanghai. The male was named Yue Yue and his sister was named Ban Ban.

Both of them have grown rapidly in the past year, with the brother weighing 29 kilograms and the sister reaching 27 kilograms.