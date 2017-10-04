Wed October 04, 2017
Lifestyle

Web Desk
October 4, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his Bugatti Chiron supercar

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo shows off the latest addition to his car collection as he posts a video of his new £1.85m Bugatti Chiron supercar.

Ronaldo, 32, took to Instagram to share a video of his new Bugatti Chiron, which he drove out of his garage with his son, Cristiano Jr.

The car, which is valued at around £1.85million, features a CR7 logo on the headrests.

Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo said: "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron."

The Real Madrid star revealed the latest addition to his fleet of cars after making his 400th appearance for Real.

