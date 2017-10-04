Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his Bugatti Chiron supercar

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo shows off the latest addition to his car collection as he posts a video of his new £1.85m Bugatti Chiron supercar.

Ronaldo, 32, took to Instagram to share a video of his new Bugatti Chiron, which he drove out of his garage with his son, Cristiano Jr.

The car, which is valued at around £1.85million, features a CR7 logo on the headrests.

Writing on Instagram, Ronaldo said: "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron."

The Real Madrid star revealed the latest addition to his fleet of cars after making his 400th appearance for Real.