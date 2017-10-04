In pictures: Women of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian women were given the right to drive last week after nearly three decades of campaigning, but some activists say that breakthrough has come with a price: their silence.

Here are some behind-the-scenes pictures of Saudi women:



A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERS

Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2011. REUTERS

Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS

Women work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom's security sector, in the holy city of Makkah, August 29, 2017. REUTERS

A woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS

A woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS

Women arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS



Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz social initiative launched by a Saudi couple, in Riyadh, July 29, 2017. REUTERS

Women read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERS

Women run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERS

Women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS

A veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERS

Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS

Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. REUTERS

Veiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERS

A female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS

Women who are part of Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athlete contingent take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2012. REUTERS

A saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERS

A veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERS

Women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS

A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair, March 6, 2012. REUTERS

Women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/