Wed October 04, 2017
Web Desk
October 4, 2017

In pictures: Women of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian women were given the right to drive last week after nearly three decades of campaigning, but some activists say that breakthrough has come with a price: their silence.

Here are some behind-the-scenes pictures of Saudi women:

A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERS
A Saudi woman swings at a park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2017. REUTERSFemale driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2011. REUTERS
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh, June 22, 2011. REUTERSWomen take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERSWomen work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom
Women work inside the first all-female call centre in the kingdom's security sector, in the holy city of Makkah, August 29, 2017. REUTERSA woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERS
A woman pushes a stroller carrying her children in Riyadh, September 27, 2017. REUTERSA woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS
A woman speaks with a taxi driver to get a ride in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERSWomen arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS
Women arrive to a rally to celebrate the 87th annual National Day of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, September 23, 2017. REUTERS

Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz social initiative launched by a Saudi couple, in Riyadh, July 29, 2017. REUTERS
Women teach children computer programming using robots connected with an application as part of Kcoderz social initiative launched by a Saudi couple, in Riyadh, July 29, 2017. REUTERSWomen read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERS
Women read menus in a cafe in Riyadh, October 6, 2016. REUTERSWomen run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERS
Women run for cover from rain in Riyadh, February 16, 2017. REUTERSWomen members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS
Women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERSA veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERS
A veiled woman enjoys a ride in the new Snow City at Al Othaim Mall in Riyadh, July 26, 2016. REUTERSWomen take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERS
Women take part in Glowork exhibition in Riyadh, September 28, 2017. REUTERSFawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. REUTERS
Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. REUTERSVeiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERS
Veiled women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, November 30, 2013. REUTERSA female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERS
A female pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah, June 4, 2007. REUTERSWomen who are part of Saudi Arabia
Women who are part of Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athlete contingent take part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 27, 2012. REUTERSA saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERS
A saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah, January 9, 2012. REUTERSA veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERS
A veiled worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in Tabuk, October 23, 2013. REUTERSWomen prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS
Women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah, October 29, 2015. REUTERSA veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair, March 6, 2012. REUTERS
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair, March 6, 2012. REUTERSWomen shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/
Women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh, February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/

