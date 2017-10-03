UN chief 'shocked and alarmed' by Las Vegas shooting

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was 'shocked and alarmed' to learn about the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, a big city in the US state of Nevada, his Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday.

"He was certainly very shocked and alarmed by this horrific attack that took place in Las Vegas," Haq told reporters in response to a question at the regular news beifing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"The Secretary-General will be writing a letter of condolences to the government of the United States to express our sorrow at the large number of killings.

" Haq added that the United Nations stands against any mass killing regardless of the motivation.

On Sunday night, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire at a music festival outside the Mandalay Bay Resort hotel in Las Vegas, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 515 others.