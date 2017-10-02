Folding scooty bike is the answer to all parking problems

GENEVA: Geneva invention exhibition is home to all kinds of innovative inventions. Every year more than 700 inventors take part in it from over 45 countries.

Technologists bring up archetypes and finished products from the categories of electronics, mechanics, water, electricity, optics, energy focusing on environment friendly innovations.

This year a folding bike was presented which could be folded into the size of a bag and taken along with the rider, answering the problem of traffic and parking.

The folding scooty bike is one-of-its-kind as it brings accessibility and portability hand in hand.

The bike looks like any normal bike but can be folded into the size of a normal handbag. It takes minutes to unfold and set up. Ideally it should take you from your house to your school or office in lesser time and also save you the time and energy of trying to find a parking spot.