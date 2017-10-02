Mon October 02, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 2, 2017

International Non-Violence Day being celebrated today

The International Day of Non-Violence is being celebrated across the world today.

UN General Assembly had announced the day to be celebrated annually on 2nd October every year, on account of Indian revolutionist Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

The day aims to propagate peace and tolerance among various countries, by avoiding bloodshed, terror and anarchy in order to establish mutual understanding and cooperation within states and nations so they may thrive together easily.

