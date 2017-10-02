Muslims in Germany observe peaceful Youm-e-Ashura

BERLIN: The Muharram-10th procession Youm-e-Ashura was observed peacefully here by the community, with a procession heading out from central Wedding's Koloniestraße area and concluding at the Minhaj-ul-Hussain Berlin community centre.

Attendees recited nohas, mourned, and beat their chests during the procession, recalling the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain bin Ali (AS) the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and his companions for the sake of Islam, humanity, and justice.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions achieved martyrdom at the hands Umayyad ruler Yazeed ibn Muawiyah's forces for not surrendering to his caliphate.

Speaking to Geo.tv here, Maulana Abrar Hussain Naqvi shared the reasons why Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed himself and his loved ones, highlighting how he chose not to bow his head to Yazid and, instead, preferred dying and stay true to Allah.

The journey that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions undertook to Karbala and their sacrifice reveal the triumph of good and justice over evil and injustice, Naqvi added.

A huge number of women partook in the march, sharing their thoughts on the concept of Karbala and paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Muslims of Pakistani, Afghan, Lebanese, and Syrian descent from all corners of Berlin and other German cities — participated and conveyed their solidarity to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Naqvi also shed light on the importance of Karbala from a historical perspective in the context of both Islam and mankind.

The Sham-e-Garibaan was also held, with people carrying candles in their hands and wearing black clothes. Participants made prayers for the unity and brotherhood among all humans, as well as for those oppressed around the world.