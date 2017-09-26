Dubai tests first driverless taxi

DUBAI: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has launched a test run of drone taxi service.

The test flight was held during a ceremony for Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad.

The drone taxis have been designed by German company Volocopter and is able to seat up to two people. It can fly for half an hour at maximum and has a hoop with 18 propellers. It has backup batteries, rotors and two parachutes in case of flight emergency.

Voloports would be built to pick and drop off passengers. CEO Florian Reuter informed that the flying taxis would be launched within the next five years.

Reuter said, "Implementation would see you using your smart phone, having an app, and ordering a volocopter to the next voloport near you. The volocopter would come and autonomously pick you up and take you to your destination."

The EHang 184 has a four-rotor design and can carry up to 100 kg. It can travel at a speed of100 miles per hour for 23 minutes.

Dubai is aiming for driverless transport by 2030 as it already has driverless rail service.