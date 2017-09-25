Mon September 25, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Malta International Airshow celebrates 25 years

The annual Malta International Airshow has opened with impressive displays by the air forces of a number of countries, including the US and Canada.

The Malta Aviation Society has organised the airshow, which is being participated by eleven nations plus NATO.

This is the 25th edition of Malta International Airshow, the largest since it commenced in 1993.

The gates at Hal Farruġ Airport were opened at 9.30 am, where the audience was treated to a show by the Saudi Hawks, the Royal Saudi Air Force Acrobatic Team.

