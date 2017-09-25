Annual Marathon held in Moscow

Print Story
Instead of running away from the difficulties and troubles of life, take a good jog to make your life happy.
In this regard, an annual marathon was organised in Moscow.
More than 30,000 people, including those with disabilities, participated in the marathon.
The participants of exciting marathon, ran for 42 kilometers.
