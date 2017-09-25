Mon September 25, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Annual Marathon held in Moscow

Instead of running away from the difficulties and troubles of life, take a good jog to make your life happy.

In this regard, an annual marathon was organised in Moscow.

More than 30,000 people, including those with disabilities, participated in the marathon.

The participants of exciting marathon, ran for 42 kilometers.

 

