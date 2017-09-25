Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

AFP
September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Blooming lovely! Japan zoo names baby panda after fragrant flowers

TOKYO: A panda cub born in a Japanese zoo three months ago has been christened "Xiang Xiang" to evoke the image of a blooming flower, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said Monday.

After showing a video clip of the baby panda being hugged by proud mum Shin Shin, Koike explained that the name Xiang Xiang -- derived from the Chinese character for "fragrance" -- was chosen from among more than 320,000 suggestions from the public.

The naming of Xiang Xiang threatened to overshadow strong speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would call a snap election. It provided welcome light relief after weeks of tension over North Korean nuclear tests and missile launches.

Shin Shin gave birth at Tokyo´s Ueno zoo on June 12, when Xiang Xiang weighed a fragile 100 grams and was tiny enough to fit into a human palm.

Shin Shin, who mated with Ri Ri in February, had previously given birth in 2012 -- the zoo´s first panda delivery in 24 years -- only for the cub to die from pneumonia six days later.

Zookeepers have since given the pandas some private space in a bid to create an environment for the bashful creatures to mate successfully -- a notoriously difficult process.

Until recently considered an endangered species, it is estimated that around 2,000 giant pandas remain in the wild, in three provinces in central China.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

“Kites Over Lake Michigan”

“Kites Over Lake Michigan”
No smartphones! Vintage mobile phone museum opens in Slovakia

No smartphones! Vintage mobile phone museum opens in Slovakia
Flights, camera, action: Chinese couples strike a pose

Flights, camera, action: Chinese couples strike a pose
Meet the Barbie-like doll that wears hijab, recites Quran

Meet the Barbie-like doll that wears hijab, recites Quran
Load More load more