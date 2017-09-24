Pakistani cricket team arrives in Dubai for Sri Lanka series

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for home series against Sri Lanka starting later this month.

The series, played in the UAE due to security concerns, will start with the first Test in Abu Dhabi from Thursday followed by Sri Lanka’s maiden day-night Test in Dubai from October 6.

The two teams will also play five One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches, the last of which will be played on home soil in Lahore on October 29, subject to security clearance.

Pakistan Squad: Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Asghar.