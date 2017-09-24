Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
September 24, 2017

Share

Pakistan name five uncapped players for Sri Lanka Tests

Pakistan name five uncapped players for Sri Lanka Tests
Read More

Mathews to miss Pakistan Test as Sri Lanka squad announced

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s former skipper Angelo Mathews was ruled out of the first Test against...

Read More
Advertisement

Pakistani cricket team arrives in Dubai for Sri Lanka series

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for home series against Sri Lanka starting later this month.

The series, played in the UAE due to security concerns, will start with the first Test in Abu Dhabi from Thursday followed by Sri Lanka’s maiden day-night Test in Dubai from October 6.

The two teams will also play five One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches, the last of which will be played on home soil in Lahore on October 29, subject to security clearance.

Pakistan Squad: Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Asghar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Parker edges Fury to keep heavyweight belt

Parker edges Fury to keep heavyweight belt
Pakistan's Usman got 9th position in Weightlifting

Pakistan's Usman got 9th position in Weightlifting
In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day
Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi on FIFA best player shortlist

Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi on FIFA best player shortlist
Load More load more