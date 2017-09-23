Sat September 23, 2017
September 23, 2017

PM arrives in London after attending UN General Assembly session

PM arrives in London after attending UN General Assembly session

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has arrived London from New York after participating in the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The prime minister was received at the airport by High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas along with other officials of the High Commission.

According to details, Abbasi would meet former PM Nawaz Sharif  and discuss national and international issues with him before leaving for Pakistan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif are also expected to attend the meeting. While, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is likely to come in London to join the meeting.

The former PM Nawaz Sharif is in London to be with his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is under treatment for throat cancer.

