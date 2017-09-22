Fri September 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Islamic new year celebration in Egypt

A traditional Sufi Dance Show was arranged in Egypt's capital Cairo to celebrate the beginning of the new Islamic year on Wednesday. 

The show of traditional Sufi dance was held at the Wekalet El Ghoury in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the Islamic New Year holiday, which began in the evening of 21 September.

To see this wonderful performance, there were hundreds of people present in the theater. The event, during which performers with long colorful skirts danced while whirling nonstop for at least 30 minutes.

This dance, also known as Sufi spinning, is a spiritual practice and is related to Sufism.

The dance show is  called Communications with Divine, as the dancers believes whirling could cultivate inner peace and harmony, which in turn foster outer and world peace.

With beautiful performances, Cairo, celebrated the Islamic New-year's with full enthusiasm and zeal.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Video: sinkhole swallows house in US  

Video: sinkhole swallows house in US  
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's breaks the internet with socks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's breaks the internet with socks
Bangladesh´s PM at UN urges ´safe zones´ for Myanmar´s Rohingya

Bangladesh´s PM at UN urges ´safe zones´ for Myanmar´s Rohingya
Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, heads for Turks and Caicos

Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, heads for Turks and Caicos
Load More load more