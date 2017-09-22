Islamic new year celebration in Egypt

A traditional Sufi Dance Show was arranged in Egypt's capital Cairo to celebrate the beginning of the new Islamic year on Wednesday.

The show of traditional Sufi dance was held at the Wekalet El Ghoury in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the Islamic New Year holiday, which began in the evening of 21 September.

To see this wonderful performance, there were hundreds of people present in the theater. The event, during which performers with long colorful skirts danced while whirling nonstop for at least 30 minutes.

This dance, also known as Sufi spinning, is a spiritual practice and is related to Sufism.

The dance show is called Communications with Divine, as the dancers believes whirling could cultivate inner peace and harmony, which in turn foster outer and world peace.

With beautiful performances, Cairo, celebrated the Islamic New-year's with full enthusiasm and zeal.