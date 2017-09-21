Pakistan bag more medals in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan): Pakistan hunts one silver and one bronze medal to overall medal tally of 17 to make it total 19 after a good show in Palawan Style Belt Wrestling event in the ongoing 5th Asian and Martial Arts Games being played here at City Olympic Complex on Thursday.

Winning of the All-Punjab title, Muhammad Adnan, a promising Palawan (wrestler) before reaching to the final defeated his strong rival Teo Aik Eng Venjamin of Singapore in the semi-finals and Masrur of Tajikistan in the quarter-finals very comfortably on points 7-2 after taking a first round bye.

Adnan could not settle down against Mohebi Arsahk of Iran in the final and lost very quickly on points 10-0 in a one-sided affair.

The Iran wrestler picked Adnan and through him down very quickly on the flooring mat by taking 10 points.

Both Adnan and Mohebi Arsahk presented a good show earlier on in the very outset of the final and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators but the Iranian wrestler was too good against Pakistan's Muhammad Adnan.