Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

APP
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan bag more medals in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

Pakistan bag more medals in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan): Pakistan hunts one silver and one bronze medal to overall medal tally of 17 to make it total 19 after a good show in Palawan Style Belt Wrestling event in the ongoing 5th Asian and Martial Arts Games being played here at City Olympic Complex on Thursday.

Winning of the All-Punjab title, Muhammad Adnan, a promising Palawan (wrestler) before reaching to the final defeated his strong rival Teo Aik Eng Venjamin of Singapore in the semi-finals and Masrur of Tajikistan in the quarter-finals very comfortably on points 7-2 after taking a first round bye.

Adnan could not settle down against Mohebi Arsahk of Iran in the final and lost very quickly on points 10-0 in a one-sided affair.

The Iran wrestler picked Adnan and through him down very quickly on the flooring mat by taking 10 points.

Both Adnan and Mohebi Arsahk presented a good show earlier on in the very outset of the final and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators but the Iranian wrestler was too good against Pakistan's Muhammad Adnan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Morgan promises no let-up for England´s Ashes stars in ODIs

Morgan promises no let-up for England´s Ashes stars in ODIs
Trump says US to target firms doing business with North Korea

Trump says US to target firms doing business with North Korea
Yadav hat-trick gives India big win in 2nd ODI

Yadav hat-trick gives India big win in 2nd ODI
Pandya survives no-ball confusion in 2nd ODI

Pandya survives no-ball confusion in 2nd ODI
Load More load more