Pakistan bag more medals in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan): Pakistan hunts one silver and one bronze medal to overall medal tally of 17 to make it total 19 after a good show in Palawan Style Belt Wrestling event in the ongoing 5th Asian and Martial Arts Games being played here at City Olympic Complex on Thursday.
Winning of the All-Punjab title, Muhammad Adnan, a promising Palawan (wrestler) before reaching to the final defeated his strong rival Teo Aik Eng Venjamin of Singapore in the semi-finals and Masrur of Tajikistan in the quarter-finals very comfortably on points 7-2 after taking a first round bye.
Adnan could not settle down against Mohebi Arsahk of Iran in the final and lost very quickly on points 10-0 in a one-sided affair.
The Iran wrestler picked Adnan and through him down very quickly on the flooring mat by taking 10 points.
Both Adnan and Mohebi Arsahk presented a good show earlier on in the very outset of the final and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators but the Iranian wrestler was too good against Pakistan's Muhammad Adnan.
Comments