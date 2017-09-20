Video: Here is how Trump's right hand man reacted to president's threat against North Korea

John Kelly’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly became one of the main talking points on social media Tuesday. The president's Chief of Staff was seen with his head in his hand and looking down at the floor as Trump made "totally destroy" remarks and mocked North Korean leader as "rocket man".

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea in a most direct threat to attack Pyongyang.

According to Reuters, his comments rattled the world leaders gathered before him in the green-marbled UN General Assembly hall, where minutes earlier UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed for statesmanship.

John Kelly, doing his best impression of Kif Kroker's weary sigh. pic.twitter.com/rYYPHOJiqI — MAURICE LAMARCHE (@MAURICELAMARCHE) September 19, 2017

Did Kelly not know what Trump was going to say? https://t.co/LKrq6wrLck — Otillia (@o_tilli_a) September 19, 2017

Welcome to our world, Kelly. https://t.co/OqLElcqHYl — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) September 19, 2017

John Kelly has a terrible poker face https://t.co/JIM05ybgWF — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) September 19, 2017

John Kelly at UNGA is all of us. pic.twitter.com/Wza8wrzdCY — Mira Rapp-Hooper (@MiraRappHooper) September 19, 2017