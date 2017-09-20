Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 20, 2017

Share

Trump threatens to destroy North Korea, warns Iran of scrapping N-deal
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Video: Here is how Trump's right hand man reacted to president's threat against North Korea

John Kelly’s reaction to President Donald Trump’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly became one of the main talking points on social media Tuesday.  The president's Chief of Staff was seen with his head in his hand and looking down at the floor as Trump made "totally destroy" remarks and mocked North Korean leader as "rocket man".  

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea in a most direct threat to attack Pyongyang.  

According to  Reuters, his comments rattled the world leaders gathered before him in the green-marbled UN General Assembly hall, where minutes earlier UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed for statesmanship.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

India is now colonising itself, says Arundhati Roy

India is now colonising itself, says Arundhati Roy
Major earthquakes of the past 30 years

Major earthquakes of the past 30 years
Video: Leopard falls into well in India

Video: Leopard falls into well in India
Video: Tourist captures terrifying moment as earthquake strikes Mexico

Video: Tourist captures terrifying moment as earthquake strikes Mexico
Load More load more