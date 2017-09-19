Tue September 19, 2017
Lifestyle

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

“Kites Over Lake Michigan”

WISCONSIN: The kite flying festival at the Neshotah Beach attracts thousands of visitors and enthusiasts from all over the world every year.

The 2017 edition of “Kites Over Lake Michigan” was as mesmerizing and amazing as before. The event is now a history, a well-documented history, with probably hundreds of thousands of photos taken by the many thousands of people who came to Neshotah Beach to enjoy this 12th annual event.

Thanks to “Kite Boss” Chow Chong of Unique Flying Objects, the awesome Wisconsin Kiters, and their fellow kite flyers from throughout the Midwest, the event has become Two Rivers’ premiere annual event, and that’s saying something in a town that has earned a reputation for “doing festivals right.”

