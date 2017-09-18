Dubai to build world’s first underwater resort ‘Floating Venice’

DUBAI: After its magnificent architecture and mind-boggling sky scrapers, Dubai is set to build the world’s first underwater luxury resort. The underwater resort will be modeled after the mesmerizing city of Venice.

The USD$680 million project called ‘Floating Venice’ will be located 4 km away from Dubai’s mainland and will recreate Venice’s alleyways, canals, main square in the form of a luxury resort accommodating 3000 guests at a time.

The biggest attraction of the resort will be its underwater deck that will provide panoramic views of the marine life.

The project plan includes planting of 400,000 square feet of corals in the vicinity of the resort to aid marine life and coral reefs and provide a picturesque view to the guests.

The underwater deck will comprise of pool, guest cabins, restaurants and also a spa, all of which will have an uninterrupted view of the marine surroundings.

To revoke the true spirit of Italy, gondolas will be imported directly from Venice which will be used by guests to reach their cabins. The resort will feature a total of 414 cabins upon four decks along with various shops, boutiques, bars, restaurants and artifact shops.

The project is expected to complete by 2020