Mon September 18, 2017
World

Raja Zahid
September 18, 2017

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to BD

Muslims in US  town take out rally in support of Rohingya

DALLAS:  A coalition of local organizations on Sunday took out a rally to protest violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The rally that was organized by Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR-DFW, and Houston community organization organized a rally called for an end to the violence and ethnic cleansing of Rohingya.

Hundreds of people holding placards and chanting slogans against the Myanmar authorities attended the rally.

“We call on elected officials to intervene and  demand  Myanmar government put an end to the violence and allow immediate relief to reach the Rohingya Muslims," said one of the organizers.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

