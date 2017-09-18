Muslims in US  town take out rally in support of Rohingya

DALLAS: A coalition of local organizations on Sunday took out a rally to protest violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The rally that was organized by Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR-DFW, and Houston community organization organized a rally called for an end to the violence and ethnic cleansing of Rohingya.

Hundreds of people holding placards and chanting slogans against the Myanmar authorities attended the rally.

“We call on elected officials to intervene and demand Myanmar government put an end to the violence and allow immediate relief to reach the Rohingya Muslims," said one of the organizers.

