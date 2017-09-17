Sun September 17, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
September 17, 2017

Du Plessis thanks Pakistan for hospitality

South Africa's Faf du Plessis has thanked Pakistan and Lahore for their hospitality after safely returning home on Sunday.

In a message posted to Twitter, Du Plessis, the Proteas captain who led a World XI in a three-match Twenty20 international series in Lahore felicitated Pakistan for hospitality.

Earlier, the South African captain had praised Pakistan's effort in its bid to win back the confidence of foreign cricket teams and resume international cricket back at home

"I appreciate there was a lot of planning, a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of energy spent in the planning of this week," du Plessis told reporters on Friday.

"Everything was very smooth and very easy and we say 'thank you' for that."

Pakistan clinched the three-match series 2-1, winning the decisive T20 by 33 runs in front of a boisterous capacity crowd of 25,000 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

