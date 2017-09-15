Pakistan set 184-run target for World XI in series decider

LAHORE: A magnificent 102-run second wicket partnership between Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam helped Pakistan Eleven set a daunting target of 184 runs for the World Eleven in the third and final Twenty20 International here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Sent into bat by World XI captain Faf du Plessis, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad provided a solid start of 61 runs before Fakhar was run out on 27. Then Ahmed joined by Babar Azam batted aggressively and both steered the team to 163 in the 18th over.

Ahmed missed his second T20 international century when he fell for 89. His 55-ball knock included eight boundaries and three successive sixes.

Prolific scorer Babar missed his fifty as he made a 31-ball 48 with five boundaries.

Imad Wasim got a duck while Shoaib Malik remained not out on 17.

For the World XI, Sri Lankan medium-fast bowler Thisara Perera was the only bowler among the wickets. He grabbed two wickets for 37.

Pakistan had won the won the first game by 20 runs on Tuesday whereas the World XI won the second T20 International by seven wickets on Wednesday to level the series at 1-1.