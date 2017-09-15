Emergency services attending ´incident´ at London Underground station

LONDON: Police and ambulance services said they were responding to an "incident" at an Underground station in west London on Friday, following media reports of an explosion.

"We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance," London´s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The station was closed, as well as an entire section of the District Line where it is located.

A Metro.co.uk reporter at the scene was quoted by the paper as saying that a white container exploded on the train and passengers had suffered facial burns.

She said they were "really badly burned" and their "hair was coming off".

These photos apparently show what caused the explosion on the #London underground. pic.twitter.com/wFnVztnZrd — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) September 15, 2017