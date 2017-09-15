Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Emergency services attending ´incident´ at London Underground station

Emergency services attending ´incident´ at London Underground station

LONDON: Police and ambulance services said they were responding to an "incident" at an Underground station in west London on Friday, following media reports of an explosion.

"We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance," London´s Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.
The station was closed, as well as an entire section of the District Line where it is located.

A Metro.co.uk reporter at the scene was quoted by the paper as saying that a white container exploded on the train and passengers had suffered facial burns.

She said they were "really badly burned" and their "hair was coming off".

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Myanmar military burning villages of Rohingya Muslims: HRW

Myanmar military burning villages of Rohingya Muslims: HRW
US lawmaker defends Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi 

US lawmaker defends Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi 
Labour expels three members for campaigning against Naz Shah

Labour expels three members for campaigning against Naz Shah
US urges China, Russia to act after N. Korea missile launch

US urges China, Russia to act after N. Korea missile launch
Load More load more