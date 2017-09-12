Trump becomes a grandfather again

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump became a grandfather for the ninth time Tuesday.

His son, Eric Trump, announced the news on Twitter: "@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ´Luke´ Trump at 8:50 this morning."

The 71-year-old US president is the father of five children from three marriages.

His daughter Ivanka has three children and Donald Trump Jr has five children.

Donald Trump Jr issued congratulations on Twitter, and joked about "older brother revenge" for Eric buying his kids a drum set.