Babar Azam hammers 86 as Pakistan set 198 runs for World XI

LAHORE: Pakistan XI set a tough target of 198 runs for the World XI, studded with international stars, in the first Twenty20 match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sent into bat by World XI captain Faf du Plessis, Pakistani batsmen, most of them playing at home for the first time, piled up a big score of 197 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 20 overs.

Babar Azam top scored with a brilliant 86 off just 52 balls. he struck ten fours and two sixes.

Among others, Ahmed Shehzad made 39 and Shoaib Malik scored 38 while Imad Wasim remained not out on 15.

For the World XI, seamer Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka claimed two wickets while Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and Ben Cutting took one wicket each.