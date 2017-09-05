Lahore’s Gaddaffi stadium being given new look

LAHORE: Historic Gaddaffi stadium is being given new look for hosting three match series between Pakistan and the ICC World XI matches here from September 12 to 15. Necessary renovation work and white wash and paint work are being carried out for the eagerly awaited clash between world’s top notch cricketers and the home side.

"The arena will be tastefully decorated before the lunch of the series as we still have few days left to give the entire stadium a new look", said an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board who is supervising the work while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said various enclosures of the stadium have been cleaned and being white washed and broken plastic chairs are being replaced.

He said the stadium and its outer side will be tastefully decorated which will add to the grandeur of one of world’s best cricket ground.

"The preparations are very similar to the final of the Pakistan Super League which we successfully organized earlier this year", he added.

The ground staff is also busy on preparing the wickets and the outfield and they have shaved the grass of the outfield to shape it in an attractive pattern.

"Outfield is being watered to keep the grass green and the pitches are prepared in a professional manner", he said.

The PCB official said it is a historic moment in Pakistan’s cricket history that ICC World XI will be visiting the country in few days time.

"This visit has its own significance as it will mark the return of international cricket in Pakistan and we look forward to organize this series in a trend setting manner", he asserted.

He said the spectators will be provided all the necessary facilities including the drinking water inside the stadium.

"We will be utilizing our experience of holding the PSL final during the matches of the series to make this event a big success", he said.