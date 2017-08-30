Hajj rituals begin in Saudi Arabia as pilgrims start gathering at Mina

MAKKAH: More than two million Muslims have started gathering at the tent valley of Mina in Saudi Arabia to mark the beginnings of the Hajj rituals Wednesday.

The Hajj pilgrims will offer Zohar, Asr, Maghrib and Isha prayers at Mina and move to Arafat soon after Fajr prayers on 9th Zilhaj where they will listen to Hajj sermon to be delivered from Masjid-e-Nimra.

They will stay at Arafat till the call for Maghrib prayer.

After Azaan Maghrib, the Hujjaj will leave for Muzdalfa where they will offer Maghrib and Isha prayers and spend the night in the open sky.

Saudi authorities have mobilised vast resources in hope of avoiding a repeat of a deadly 2015 stampede that left nearly 2,300 people dead.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and comprises a journey to Makkah to perform religious rituals described in the Holy Quran.