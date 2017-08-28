Mon August 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
August 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Uncertainty´ in forecast for Harvey: weather service

Uncertainty´ in forecast for Harvey: weather service

WASHINGTON: The forecast for the deadly storm Harvey that has inundated the Texas city of Houston is "uncertain," a top US weather official said Monday.

National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini told a news conference in Washington that Harvey, now a tropical storm, "is creating its own circulation even aloft, so this track forecast still represents a difficult forecast for us. We have to pay attention as we move forward."

At the moment, Harvey was expected to move east over the next five days toward the Texas-Louisiana state line.

As of Monday morning, there were reports of five to six inches (12.7 to 15.2 centimeters) of rain per hour and unofficial reports of up to eight inches in a band of heavy rainfall.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Houston races to rescue flood victims before storm´s return

Houston races to rescue flood victims before storm´s return
Car bomb kills 11 in Baghdad´s Sadr City market

Car bomb kills 11 in Baghdad´s Sadr City market
Indian guru sentenced to total 20 years for rape: authorities

Indian guru sentenced to total 20 years for rape: authorities
Only India pulled back all personnel, China troops continue to patrol Doklam region: Beijing

Only India pulled back all personnel, China troops continue to patrol Doklam region: Beijing
Load More load more