Tue June 27, 2017
World

Web Desk
June 27, 2017

Three more youth martyred in occupied Kashmir
US designates Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin as ‘Global Terrorist’

US designates Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin as ‘Global Terrorist’

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State has designated Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) and imposed sanctions on him.

The development surfaced hours ahead of the scheduled meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

As a consequence of this designation, U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin’s property and interests in property subject to United States jurisdiction are blocked.

Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yusuf Shah, aka Syed Salahuddin, is the senior leader and Chief of of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Washington’s action notifies the U.S. public and the international community that Syed Salahuddin, has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism.

Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the U.S. financial system.

Moreover, designations can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other nations.

