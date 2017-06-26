Mon June 26, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 26, 2017

Share

Qatar receives list of demands as Gulf crisis worsens

Qatar receives list of demands as Gulf crisis worsens
Read More

Qatar receives list of demands as Gulf crisis worsens

DOHA: Qatar on Saturday confirmed it had received a 13-point list of demands from Saudi-led allies...

Read More
Advertisement

Iran´s Rouhani backs Qatar, rejects "siege"

Iran´s Rouhani backs Qatar, rejects

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani voiced support on Sunday for Qatar in its confrontation with Iran´s rival Saudi Arabia and its allies, saying a "siege of Qatar is unacceptable", the state news agency IRNA reported.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of support for Islamist militants, an allegation Qatar denies.

They have since issued 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television, curbing relations with Iran, shutting a Turkish base and paying reparations.

"Tehran stands with the Qatari nation and governmen. We believe that if there is a conflict between regional countries, pressure, threats or sanctions are not the right way to resolve differences," IRNA quoted Rouhani as telling Qatar´s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in a telephone call. "The siege of Qatar is unacceptable to us.

The airspace, land and sea of our country will always be open to Qatar as a brotherly and neighbouring country," Rouhani said. Doha, whose neighbours have closed their airspace to Qatari flights, has said it was reviewing the list of demands, but said it was not reasonable or actionable.

Shi´ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia accuse each other of subverting regional security and support opposite sides in conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

World mayors urge G20 leaders to ´save the planet´

World mayors urge G20 leaders to ´save the planet´
Congo president´s daughter charged with corruption in France

Congo president´s daughter charged with corruption in France
In Pictures: The worst oil tanker fires around the world

In Pictures: The worst oil tanker fires around the world
China urges Afghans, Pakistan to form crisis-management mechanism

China urges Afghans, Pakistan to form crisis-management mechanism
Load More load more