India set 282 runs for England in Women’s World Cup opener

DERBY: Smriti Mandhana’s 90, combined with a gritty 86 from Punam Raut and a blazing 71 from skipper Mithali Raj helped India reach 281 runs for three wickets against England in the ICC Women’s World Cup encounter here on Saturday.

Smriti Mandhana’s 90 off 72 balls jolted England after the hosts had won the toss and chose to bowl.

Raut, after a big opening wicket partnership of 144 runs with Mandhana, added 78 runs with her captain Mithali Raj for the second wicket stand.

Then Raj also added 59 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained not out on 24.