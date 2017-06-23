Fri June 23, 2017
World

AFP
June 23, 2017

One killed, 7 injured in DI Khan road accident
Brazilian road pileup kills 21

RIO DE JANEIRO: Twenty-one people were killed in southeastern Brazil on Thursday when a truck loaded with rocks smashed into a bus and two ambulances, officials said.

The pileup in Espirito Santo state also left 13 people injured, the security services said. It was the third major road accident in Brazil this month.
The injured were taken to hospital in Guarapari, near the site of the tragedy, the state security department said. Thirteen of the dead were in the bus, while the other victims were in the ambulances and truck.
About 47,000 people die on Brazil´s roads each year, according to 2013 figures from the World Health Organization.

