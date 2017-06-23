Indian connection in PSL spot-fixing investigation

LONDON: An Indian bookie has emerged as the central character in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing investigation that involves Nasir Jamshed and two others who are currently on the police bail here.

Geo News understands that Nasir Jamshed was being controlled by the third man, who is also on the police bail, with ties to Indian bookies and the group plotted to corrupt Pakistan Super League 2017 matches in Dubai.

Nasir Jamshed was the first one to be arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in relation to the allegations that he helped corrupt Pakistani players in spot fixing.

The second person arrested has been named as Yousuf Anwar from Sheffield, a category B cricketer who has played in various clubs around greater Manchester.

Both were arrested on 13th of February this year “in connection with bribery offences as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing”.

Sources have told Geo News that the third person, a British national, was arrested from a house in Sheffield on 23rd of February.

His name has yet not surfaced but its understood that this man was the one who was directly in contacts with Indian bookies and was in touch with Nasir Jamshed, using Pakistani cricketer to get in touch with the players taking part in PSL 2017.

The third suspect was arrested after the police seized mobile phones and laptops of Nasir Jamshed and Yousuf Anwar and found communications between them.

Geo News understands that the name of third suspect features as the central character in the spot-fixing investigation.

The National Crime Agency refused to comment on the identities of three suspects and their roles but said: “As part of the on-going investigation we are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched its own investigation which has resulted in the suspension of three players.”

Through its own investigations, the PCB insists that Nasir Jamshed is a central figure in the investigation but its not clear whether Pakistan has been updated about the Indian connection in this case.

Pakistan Cricket Board suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of the investigation.

Sharjeel is alleged to have deliberately played two dot balls for money in the opening match of the tournament and he was out for one off four balls.