Thu June 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 22, 2017

Share

ICC could axe Champions Trophy for more World T20s

ICC could axe Champions Trophy for more World T20s
Read More

UK: Pak High Commission celebrates Pakistan's Champions Trophy victory

LONDON: Pakistan High Commission has celebrated the victory of Pakistan team in ICC Champions...

Read More
Advertisement

Triumphant skipper Sarfarz honored at ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan’  

Triumphant skipper Sarfarz honored at ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan’  

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket team’s skipper Sarfaraz on Wednesday received hero’s welcome in Geo TV’s game show ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan’ from its hosts, legendary cricketers Waseem Akram and Shoaib Akther, where he was honored with a luxurious car by JS Bank and allotted a plot in Bahria Town by its owner for his team’s stunning performance as Pakistan clinched maiden Champions Trophy title defeating arch-rival India in final under his captaincy.

Skipper Sarfaraz was showered with flowers and given warm welcome at Geo TV’s show ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan. Audience stood up and chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in his honor.

He thanked to the nation for praying to Allah for his team’s success. And shared his team’s feelings they had before the final match started against Pakistan’s arch-rival India.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Bairstow seals England rout of South Africa in first Twenty20

Bairstow seals England rout of South Africa in first Twenty20
Saudis to host women´s squash tournament

Saudis to host women´s squash tournament
Tennis: Ex-Wimbledon champion Becker declared bankrupt

Tennis: Ex-Wimbledon champion Becker declared bankrupt
Bangladesh´s Rubel has surgery after door collision

Bangladesh´s Rubel has surgery after door collision
Load More load more