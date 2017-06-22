Triumphant skipper Sarfarz honored at ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan’  

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket team’s skipper Sarfaraz on Wednesday received hero’s welcome in Geo TV’s game show ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan’ from its hosts, legendary cricketers Waseem Akram and Shoaib Akther, where he was honored with a luxurious car by JS Bank and allotted a plot in Bahria Town by its owner for his team’s stunning performance as Pakistan clinched maiden Champions Trophy title defeating arch-rival India in final under his captaincy.

Skipper Sarfaraz was showered with flowers and given warm welcome at Geo TV’s show ‘Geo Khelo Pakistan. Audience stood up and chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in his honor.

He thanked to the nation for praying to Allah for his team’s success. And shared his team’s feelings they had before the final match started against Pakistan’s arch-rival India.