Thu June 22, 2017
World

AFP
June 21, 2017

Trump congratulates new Saudi crown prince: White House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Saudi Arabia´s newly-appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he discussed the thorny diplomatic row between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors, including Riyadh.

"The president and the crown prince committed to close cooperation to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond," the White House said in a statement about their telephone talks.

