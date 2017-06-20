Tue June 20, 2017
World

AFP
June 20, 2017

Saudi says 3 Iran guards caught on boat

Both Saudi Arabia, Iran important for Pakistan: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Pakistan People’s Party central Punjab president and former information and...

Iranian official denies Saudi claim it arrested Iranian military forces

Iranian official denies Saudi claim it arrested Iranian military forces

BEIRUT: An Iranian ministry of interior official said on Monday that Saudi Arabia´s claim that it had detained three members of the Iranian military was not correct, according to a report by the Young Journalists Club news site.

"The people who came face to face with the powers of (Saudi Arabia) were simple fishermen who had fishermen boats," Majid Aqababai, the director general of border affairs at the interior ministry said, according to the Young Journalists Club site.

The Saudi Information Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying that it had detained three members of Iran´s Revolutionary Guards.
Aqababai said that the Saudis had fired on the fishermen, killing one of them. "Saudi Arabia fired on two fishing boats, leading to the death of one of the fishermen," Aqababai said, according to the Young Journalists Club site.

Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, who are regional rivals, has ramped up as each side accuses the other of meddling in conflicts across the Middle East.

