Tue June 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 19, 2017

Share

‘Brexit decision reversal to be great’
Read More

EU seeks post-Brexit powers over London finance hub

Brussels: The EU will unveil plans on Tuesday to give itself new powers over London´s...

Read More
Advertisement

Britain eyes Brexit deal ´like no other in history´

Britain eyes Brexit deal ´like no other in history´

LONDON: Britain´s Brexit minister David Davis said the country wanted to strike "a deal like no other in history" as formal talks on quitting the EU were set to begin in Brussels on Monday. Davis is to meet Michel Barnier, the EU´s chief Brexit negotiator, to kick off hugely complex withdrawal negotiations that are expected to conclude within two years.

"Today marks the start of negotiations that will shape the future of the European Union and the United Kingdom, and the lives of our citizens," Davis said in a statement.

"We want both sides to emerge strong and prosperous, capable of projecting our shared European values, leading in the world, and demonstrating our resolve to protect the security of our citizens."

Britain´s Brexit ministry said the team travelling to Brussels was confident it could achieve a "bold and ambitious deal" and forge a new, close arrangement with the bloc.

"The UK will remain a committed partner and ally of our friends across the continent," Davis said.

"And while there is a long road ahead, our destination is clear -- a deep and special partnership between the UK and the EU. A deal like no other in history.

"I look forward to beginning work on that new future."

Worried by mass immigration and loss of sovereignty, Britain last year voted to end its decades-old membership of the 28-nation bloc in a shock referendum result.

Finance minister Philip Hammond confirmed Sunday that Britain would be leaving not just the EU but also the single market and the customs union.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria
Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane

Russian jet conducts ´unsafe´ intercept of US plane
31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali

31 killed in ethnic violence in central Mali
Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push

Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push
Load More load more