Indian troops claim killing LeT commander in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred one more youth in occupied Kashmir, raising the toll to five since Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, body of Junaid Matoo was recovered from the debris of the two houses destroyed by Indian troops during violent military operation in Arwani area in Kulgam district.

Two bodies were recovered Friday from the same area. The martyred were identified as Nasir Wani and Aadil Mushtaq Mir.

Two other youth -- Muhammad Ashraf, 22 and Ahsan Dar, 14 -- were also martyred Friday after the troops opened fire to disperse demonstrators who were protesting in the area against the military operation.

According to Indian media, Indian police have claimed the Kashmiri youth --Junaid Matoo was the top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and was killed in a gunbattle.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were injured after Indian Army and police personnel vandalized Turkewangam village in Shopian district Friday night, beating people ruthlessly and ransacked residential houses.

Residents of Turkewangam told media that army and police personnel barged into their houses after smashing windows at midnight.

“They (army men) beat whosoever came in their way,” said a local. He added that even young girls and old women were thrashed.

Twenty of the injured persons are being treated at different nearby hospitals while some of them with severe injuries have been referred to Srinagar hospitals.