Indian troops use force against protesters in IoK, one martyred

SRINAGAR: One civilian was killed and several others injured when Indian troops used brute force on peaceful protesters in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, people took to the streets after the troops launched a siege and search operation in Arwani area of Kulgam district. The troops fired pellets, bullets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the protesters and the troops. Several people were injured in the troops’ action.

The injured were shifted to District Hospital, Islamabad, and Sub-District Hospital, Bijbehara. One of the youth, Muhammad Ashraf hit by bullet was declared dead by the doctors at District Hospital, Islamabad.

People also staged forceful demonstrations in Pampore town against the siege and search operation in Arwani. The protesters clashed with Indian troops and police personnel deployed in the town.