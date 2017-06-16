Four dead as suicide bombers hit Kabul mosque

KABUL: Suicide bombers struck a crowded Shiite mosque in Kabul late Thursday, killing four people in the latest in a series of militant attacks to rattle the Afghan capital during the holy month of Ramadan.

The assault claimed by Daesh left eight others wounded when the bombers blew themselves up in the kitchen of Al Zahra mosque after police prevented them from entering the prayer hall packed with worshippers.

The carnage comes at a time Kabul is already on edge following a wave of deadly bombings, which triggered angry public protests calling for the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani´s government over spiralling insecurity.

"Terrorist attack on Al Zahra mosque in west of Kabul," ministry spokesman Najib Danish said. "Three civilians and one policeman was killed and eight others were wounded."

The attack occurred as the mosque was preparing for Lailatul Qadr, an all-night congregation of worshippers during Ramadan that holds special significance for Muslims.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack via its propaganda agency Amaq.