Baskin-Robbins to open shops in Pakistan soon

KARACHI: Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, announced that it has signed a master licensing agreement with AHG Flavours (Pvt) Limited to develop the brand in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The agreement calls for the development of 35 Baskin-Robbins shops across the country, with an initial focus on the city of Lahore, it added.

“Baskin-Robbins is famous around the world for offering an extensive variety of 31 ice cream flavors to its guests, and we’re looking forward to treating our customers across Pakistan with the same flavorful experience,” said Irfan Mustafa, chairman of AHG Flavours (Pvt) Limited. “And we look forward to opening our first Baskin-Robbins shop in the months ahead.”