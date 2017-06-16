Fri June 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
June 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Baskin-Robbins to open shops in Pakistan soon

Baskin-Robbins to open shops in Pakistan soon

KARACHI: Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, announced that it has signed a master licensing agreement with AHG Flavours (Pvt) Limited to develop the brand in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

The agreement calls for the development of 35 Baskin-Robbins shops across the country, with an initial focus on the city of Lahore, it added.

“Baskin-Robbins is famous around the world for offering an extensive variety of 31 ice cream flavors to its guests, and we’re looking forward to treating our customers across Pakistan with the same flavorful experience,” said Irfan Mustafa, chairman of AHG Flavours (Pvt) Limited. “And we look forward to opening our first Baskin-Robbins shop in the months ahead.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Business

Concern shown over sales tax on exports of IT enabled services

Concern shown over sales tax on exports of IT enabled services
In Pakistan, China presses built-in advantage for 'Silk Road' contracts

In Pakistan, China presses built-in advantage for 'Silk Road' contracts
Merkel calls to fight African poverty to curb migrant influx

Merkel calls to fight African poverty to curb migrant influx
Indian growers demand export of potato to Pakistan, warn of agitation

Indian growers demand export of potato to Pakistan, warn of agitation
Load More load more